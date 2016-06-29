FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca sues FDA to block approval of generic Crestor
June 29, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

AstraZeneca sues FDA to block approval of generic Crestor

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP has sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in an effort to stop the agency from approving generic versions of its top-selling cholesterol drug Crestor.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Washington D.C, the London-based pharmaceutical giant argues that the agency cannot approve any generic versions because it has so-called orphan drug exclusivity for a rare pediatric use of the drug until 2023.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/295LBBc

