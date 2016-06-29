AstraZeneca sues FDA to block approval of generic Crestor

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP has sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in an effort to stop the agency from approving generic versions of its top-selling cholesterol drug Crestor.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Washington D.C, the London-based pharmaceutical giant argues that the agency cannot approve any generic versions because it has so-called orphan drug exclusivity for a rare pediatric use of the drug until 2023.

