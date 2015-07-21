FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol-Myers loses bid to revive drug distribution lawsuit
July 21, 2015 / 8:27 PM / 2 years ago

Bristol-Myers loses bid to revive drug distribution lawsuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Manhattan has rejected a last-ditch attempt by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co to save a lawsuit accusing Mylan Laboratories Ltd of breaching an agreement to distribute an AIDS drug in developing countries, refusing to reconsider his second order dismissing the case.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer ruled on Monday that reviving the lawsuit, which has already been amended, dismissed, reinstated on appeal and dismissed again, would be “effectively a fourth bite at the apple” for Bristol-Myers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LAYrAA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
