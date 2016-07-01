FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Circuit revives Bristol-Myers lawsuit over AIDS drug distribution deal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 1, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

Circuit revives Bristol-Myers lawsuit over AIDS drug distribution deal

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court revived a lawsuit by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co accusing Indian generic drug maker Mylan Laboratories Ltd of breaching an agreement to distribute a generic version of an AIDS drug in developing countries.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday vacated a lower court order dismissing the lawsuit, which claims that Mylan caused the drug, atazanavir, to be sold in Venezuela, a country not included in the agreement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29axRVC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.