Circuit revives Bristol-Myers lawsuit over AIDS drug distribution deal

A federal appeals court revived a lawsuit by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co accusing Indian generic drug maker Mylan Laboratories Ltd of breaching an agreement to distribute a generic version of an AIDS drug in developing countries.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday vacated a lower court order dismissing the lawsuit, which claims that Mylan caused the drug, atazanavir, to be sold in Venezuela, a country not included in the agreement.

