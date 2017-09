(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court Friday refused to block Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s U.S. unit from launching a generic version of Actavis PLC’s osteoarthritis drug Atelvia.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday denied a motion for a preliminary injunction filed last month by attorneys at Covington & Burling on behalf of Actavis.

