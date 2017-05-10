Ex-Bard executive pleads guilty to trade secrets theft

A former executive at CR Bard Inc unit Lutonix has pleaded guilty to charges that he stole numerous trade secrets so he could use them in a new position as chief executive of a medical device startup.

Christopher Barry, who left Lutonix in 2015 to become CEO of Urotronic Inc, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court in St. Paul, Minnesota, to one count of trade secrets theft and agreed not to appeal a prison sentence of 12 months or less.

