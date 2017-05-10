FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Bard executive pleads guilty to trade secrets theft
May 10, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 3 months ago

Ex-Bard executive pleads guilty to trade secrets theft

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former executive at CR Bard Inc unit Lutonix has pleaded guilty to charges that he stole numerous trade secrets so he could use them in a new position as chief executive of a medical device startup.

Christopher Barry, who left Lutonix in 2015 to become CEO of Urotronic Inc, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court in St. Paul, Minnesota, to one count of trade secrets theft and agreed not to appeal a prison sentence of 12 months or less.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qsIYAi

