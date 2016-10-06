FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Judge narrows lawsuit against Baxter over licensing deal
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 6, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Judge narrows lawsuit against Baxter over licensing deal

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has narrowed a lawsuit brought by a company accusing Baxter Healthcare Corp of reneging on an agreement to help develop an alternative to heparin, a widely used anticoagulant that Baxter was a leading supplier of before a 2008 recall.

U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood in Chicago ruled Tuesday that Oklahoma-based Naturalock Solutions LLC failed to support its claim that Baxter never intended to fulfill the contract in the first place, dismissing several tort claims without prejudice. The order did not affect separate breach of contract claims in Naturalock's lawsuit, which Baxter has not moved to dismiss.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2duBvf6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.