Judge narrows lawsuit against Baxter over licensing deal

A federal judge has narrowed a lawsuit brought by a company accusing Baxter Healthcare Corp of reneging on an agreement to help develop an alternative to heparin, a widely used anticoagulant that Baxter was a leading supplier of before a 2008 recall.

U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood in Chicago ruled Tuesday that Oklahoma-based Naturalock Solutions LLC failed to support its claim that Baxter never intended to fulfill the contract in the first place, dismissing several tort claims without prejudice. The order did not affect separate breach of contract claims in Naturalock's lawsuit, which Baxter has not moved to dismiss.

