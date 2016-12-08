Ex-Bayer exec sues for retaliation for defending pregnant colleague

A former Bayer Corp executive has filed a discrimination lawsuit accusing the company of retaliating against her when she protested the unfair treatment of a pregnant colleague.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Newark, New Jersey federal court by Irene Laurora, who was a vice president in the company's analgesics, cold and foot care division, comes about two years after Bayer settled sex discrimination claims by 10 female employees on undisclosed terms.

