8 months ago
Ex-Bayer exec sues for retaliation for defending pregnant colleague
December 8, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 8 months ago

Ex-Bayer exec sues for retaliation for defending pregnant colleague

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A former Bayer Corp executive has filed a discrimination lawsuit accusing the company of retaliating against her when she protested the unfair treatment of a pregnant colleague.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Newark, New Jersey federal court by Irene Laurora, who was a vice president in the company's analgesics, cold and foot care division, comes about two years after Bayer settled sex discrimination claims by 10 female employees on undisclosed terms.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hnFNRH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
