7 months ago
RJ Health must face lawsuit over Mirena price listing - judge
January 23, 2017 / 10:09 PM / 7 months ago

RJ Health must face lawsuit over Mirena price listing - judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Pharmaceutical consulting company RJ Health Systems must face a lawsuit accusing it of willfully listing an incorrect price for Bayer's intrauterine contraceptive device Mirena, causing insurers to pay less for the device and providers to stop buying it, a judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in Newark, New Jersey had dismissed part of the case, a negligent misrepresentation claim, last year, but ruled Friday that the latest version of Bayer's complaint offered enough new detail about how the company was harmed for the claim to go forward.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jVgdsq

