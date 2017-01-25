FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas hit with $20 mln contract lawsuit
January 25, 2017 / 11:02 PM / 7 months ago

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas hit with $20 mln contract lawsuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Prime Healthcare Services' Dallas Regional Medical Center hospital has filed a lawsuit accusing insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas of underpaying it by at least $20 million over nearly two years.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Texas state court in Dallas County, claims that the insurer used its own "arbitrary" method to decide what to pay the hospital for emergency and other services, instead of paying the hospital's usual and customary rates.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jqQDu2

