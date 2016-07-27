Generic drugmakers' suit over Benicar exclusivity dismissed

A federal judge in Chicago has dismissed lawsuits by three generic drugmakers seeking judgments that their planned generic versions of Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd's hypertension drugs Benicar and Benicar HCT would not infringe a Daiichi patent.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed the case on Monday, ruling that she did not have jurisdiction over Daiichi because it had made no effort to enforce the patent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aJJa3C