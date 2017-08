In an opinion released Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler in Camden, New Jersey rejected plaintiffs' argument that various statements made by Daiichi employees in their depositions, as well as emails obtained through discovery, amounted to an admission by the company that Benicar causes sprue-like enteropathy, a condition characterized by vomiting, diarrhea, pain and weight loss.

