Indian generic drugmaker Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has asked a federal court to rule that its proposed generic versions of Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd’s hypertension drugs Benicar and Benicar HCT would not infringe Daiichi’s patent.

In an unusual twist, Tokyo-based Daiichi itself has completely disclaimed the patent, meaning that it legally cannot be infringed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1V6rFgF