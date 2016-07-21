FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ruling invalidating Merck patent over on-sale bar stayed
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 21, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

Ruling invalidating Merck patent over on-sale bar stayed

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued a stay on Thursday of an appeals court decision that would allow Actavis PLC to launch generic versions of Bayer AG's birth control drugs Safyral and Beyaz in response to an application from Bayer and Merck & Co.

The companies had asked for a stay on Tuesday, arguing that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in May wrongly held that a patent on B vitamin formulation used in the drugs is invalid under the so-called on-sale bar because Merck confidentially offered to sell the formulation to another company in 1998. The companies said they are planning to file a writ of certiorari appealing that decision.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aeLSlu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.