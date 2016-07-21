Ruling invalidating Merck patent over on-sale bar stayed

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued a stay on Thursday of an appeals court decision that would allow Actavis PLC to launch generic versions of Bayer AG's birth control drugs Safyral and Beyaz in response to an application from Bayer and Merck & Co.

The companies had asked for a stay on Tuesday, arguing that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in May wrongly held that a patent on B vitamin formulation used in the drugs is invalid under the so-called on-sale bar because Merck confidentially offered to sell the formulation to another company in 1998. The companies said they are planning to file a writ of certiorari appealing that decision.

