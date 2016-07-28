Roberts lifts stay of ruling invalidating Merck patent

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday vacated his earlier order staying an appeals court decision allowing Actavis PLC to launch generic versions of Bayer AG's birth control drugs Safyral and Beyaz.

Bayer asked for a stay last week, arguing that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in May wrongly held that a patent on a B vitamin formulation used in the drugs is invalid under the on-sale bar, which provides that an invention cannot be patented if it has been offered for sale more than a year before the patent application is filed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2agFqHS