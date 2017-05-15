FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biogen beats securities fraud lawsuit over multiple sclerosis drug sales
May 15, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 3 months ago

Biogen beats securities fraud lawsuit over multiple sclerosis drug sales

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Biogen Inc has won the dismissal of a proposed shareholder class action claiming executives misled investors about the effect on sales of the death of a patient who had taken the company's new multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Friday ruled the complaint failed to allege facts that gave rise to a strong inference that Biogen and its officials intended to mislead the public.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rk440Q

