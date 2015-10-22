FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Biomet employee fired for reporting kickbacks - lawsuit
October 22, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

Former Biomet employee fired for reporting kickbacks - lawsuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A former sales representative for surgical products maker Biomet, now part of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, has filed a lawsuit claiming his former employer fired him for raising concerns to his supervisors about the payment of kickbacks.

The sales representative, Michael Swiss, filed the lawsuit Thursday in New York Supreme Court in Ulster County, alleging violations of the anti-retaliation provision of the New York False Claims Act. Swiss, who is represented by Sanford Heisler Kimpel, is seeking $10 million in damages.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NWH00o

