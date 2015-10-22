Former Biomet employee fired for reporting kickbacks - lawsuit

A former sales representative for surgical products maker Biomet, now part of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, has filed a lawsuit claiming his former employer fired him for raising concerns to his supervisors about the payment of kickbacks.

The sales representative, Michael Swiss, filed the lawsuit Thursday in New York Supreme Court in Ulster County, alleging violations of the anti-retaliation provision of the New York False Claims Act. Swiss, who is represented by Sanford Heisler Kimpel, is seeking $10 million in damages.

