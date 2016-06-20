Supreme Court asks solicitor general to weigh in on biosimilars

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the solicitor general to weigh in on whether a lower court wrongly delayed Novartis AG's launch of a copycat version of Amgen Inc's cancer drug Neupogen in a case that is being closely watched as an early test of the law on biosimilar drugs.

In its petition for certiorari, filed in February, Novartis asked the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that it could not launch its drug, Zarxio, until 180 days after getting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Zarxio was approved in March 2015 and launched in September.

