Biosimilars need not wait 180 days after approval - solicitor general

The U.S. solicitor general has filed a brief urging the Supreme Court to review and overturn a ruling that prevents drugmakers from selling copycat versions of biologic drugs until at least 180 days after they are approved.

In the same brief, filed Wednesday, Acting Solicitor General Ian Gershengorn urged the court to uphold a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that a company seeking to make a copycat biologic, called a biosimilar, can opt out of a patent dispute process laid out by the federal biosimilar law.

