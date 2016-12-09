FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Biosimilars need not wait 180 days after approval - solicitor general
December 9, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 8 months ago

Biosimilars need not wait 180 days after approval - solicitor general

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The U.S. solicitor general has filed a brief urging the Supreme Court to review and overturn a ruling that prevents drugmakers from selling copycat versions of biologic drugs until at least 180 days after they are approved.

In the same brief, filed Wednesday, Acting Solicitor General Ian Gershengorn urged the court to uphold a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that a company seeking to make a copycat biologic, called a biosimilar, can opt out of a patent dispute process laid out by the federal biosimilar law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hszb4w

