Burkina Faso government confirms outbreak of bird flu in chickens
April 1, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

Burkina Faso government confirms outbreak of bird flu in chickens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU, April 1 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso’s government confirmed on Wednesday that an outbreak of H5N1 avian flu was responsible for the deaths of large numbers of chickens in two regions of the country in recent weeks.

Jean Paul Rouamba, minister for livestock, said tests had been carried out by the United Nations experts after a wave of deaths in traditional and modern poultry farms in February and March.

The deaths occurred in Kadiogo province in Centre region and Sanguie in Centre-West region, Rouamba said on state radio. Burkina Faso last battled an outbreak of avian flu in 2006. (Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

