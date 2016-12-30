FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 30, 2016 / 9:44 AM / 8 months ago

China bird flu has not spread, no impact on poultry market - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Agriculture said on Friday the recent outbreaks of bird flu have been handled in a "timely and effective" manner without spreading and have not affected chicken products or prices.

In an emailed statement to Reuters, the government department said the situation in the world's second-largest poultry consumer was "stable".

The comments come as South Korea and neighbouring countries battle outbreaks of various strains of the highly virulent flu.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

