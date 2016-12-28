China's Wuxi city to suspends poultry trade on avian flu concerns

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Wuxi city in China's eastern Jiangsu province will suspend poultry trading starting from Dec. 29 amid avian flu concerns, the city's information office announced on Wednesday on its official microblog.

"Winter and spring are high seasons for the H7N9 strain. Wuxi city issued the notice to protect public health and maintain public health safety," the statement said.

Suzhou, another city in Jiangsu province, said on Sunday it will suspend the trade of live poultry in the interests of public health after neighbouring provinces reported cases of human bird flu infections. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)