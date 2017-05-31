FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo reports outbreaks of severe bird flu in Ituri - OIE
May 31, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 3 months ago

Congo reports outbreaks of severe bird flu in Ituri - OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported three outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5 bird flu among poultry in the northeastern province of Ituri, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.

The virus was detected among ducks and hens in three villages near the border with Uganda, the OIE said, citing a report from the Congolese agriculture ministry.

The H5N8 strain of bird flu was present in Uganda, the OIE added, without specifying what type of H5 bird flu had been detected in Congo. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Bate Felix)

