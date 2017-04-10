Denmark allows poultry back outside as bird flu threat lessens

April 10 (Reuters) - Denmark will on Wednesday lift an order to keep poultry flocks indoors as the threat of bird flu has lessened, the Ministry of Environment and Food said in a press release on Monday.

Denmark was officially declared free of bird flu in February and has since reestablished exports to a number of countries that had previously introduced trade restrictions on Danish poultry.

The first Danish H5N8 bird flu was detected at a poultry farm north of Copenhagen in November. (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen, editing by Teis Jensen)