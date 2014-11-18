Egyptian woman dies of bird flu, second death in two days

CAIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - An Egyptian woman died on Tuesday of H5N1 bird flu after coming into contact with infected birds, the second death from the disease in two days and the third death in the country this year, state newspaper Al-Ahram reported.

The 30-year-old woman was from the province of Minya, south of Cairo, the health ministry said in a statement reported by Al-Ahram on its website. She died in a hospital in the southern city of Assiut.

A 19-year-old woman died of bird flu on Monday in Assiut. (Reporting By Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Chris Reese)