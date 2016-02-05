Bird flu crisis will inflate foie gras bill, French makers say

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - French foie gras lovers will have to pay more for the delicacy this year due to the recent bird flu outbreak in southwest France that will halt output for four months, makers said on Friday.

France’s favourite festive season treat has been hit by the government decision to freeze duck and geese farming as it aims to contain the virus which had hit eight departments in the country’s top foie gras region since late November.

The suspension in rearing, set to last until mid-May, will mean nine million birds, mostly ducks, will not be reared and will lead to a fall in foie gras output of at least 25 percent, French foie gras producers’ group CIFOG said.

“There will be a rise in prices, it’s inevitable,” CIFOG chairman Christophe Barrailh said. “But the impact on retail prices must be put into perspective,” he added, noting French households spend an average of 29 euros ($32) each on foie gras per year.

France is by far the world’s largest foie gras producer and consumer. The southwest region accounts for 71 percent of total output, CIFOG said.

More than a dozen countries, including Japan - the world’s largest importer of foie gras - imposed restrictions on French foie gras after the bird flu outbreaks.

Provided no new case of the virus is found, producers peg the loss to exports at 1,500 tonnes, worth 40 million euros.

“We are basing our estimate on a hypothesis where we will be able to export before Christmas,” Jean-Jacques Caspari, head of Rougie, a brand of the world’s largest foie gras maker Euralis, said on the sidelines of a CIFOG news conference. “It may not be the case.”

Imports, coming mainly from Hungary and Bulgaria, would benefit, but would not compensate for lost French output.

The 2 billion euro industry see the costs of the crisis at 490 million euros, of which 270 million is in direct losses.

Another 220 million would need to be invested in farms to meet new health protection measures expected to be imposed nation-wide next week, CIFOG’s director Marie-Pierre Pe said.

Bird flu cannot be transmitted to humans through food. Some viruses have infected humans living in close contact with infected birds, but tests have shown that the strains found in France pose no risk of being caught by humans.

Foie gras is made from geese and duck livers which have been fattened with grain, usually by force feeding. Sold whole or as a pate, it is considered a gourmet food in both Western and Asian cuisine, but the practice of force-feeding has often been criticised as cruel by animal activists. ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Jan Harvey)