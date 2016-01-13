FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Bird flu outbreak found outside French restriction zone
January 13, 2016 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Bird flu outbreak found outside French restriction zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph to show broader extent of widened zone)

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - An avian flu outbreak has been identified in a town located outside a restriction zone the French farm ministry established last month in an effort to contain the highly infectious disease as a rising number of countries banned French poultry products.

There have been 69 outbreaks of highly-pathogenic bird flu found in eight administrative districts since Nov. 24 in southwestern France.

“One new case was found in Haute-Garonne,” a farm ministry official said, adding that France would therefore widen the restriction zone covering the six administrative departments where bird flu had been found so far, as well as the whole of Gironde and Lot-et-Garonne, and parts of the Lot and Charente departments. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by David Goodman)

