9 months ago
November 28, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 9 months ago

Bird flu found in wild ducks in Northern France - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A severe strain of H5N8 bird flu that has hit several countries in Europe leading to the culling of thousands of poultry was detected in 20 wild ducks in Northern France over the week-end, the farm ministry said on Monday.

Local authorities increased surveillance in the area, the ministry said in a statement, stressing that the virus had not been found in a domestic farm.

Bird flu outbreaks in southwestern France earlier this year had lead to the total halting of output in the region and importing restrictions from trading partners.

The H5N8 bird flu virus has never been found in humans. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Mathieu Rosemain)

