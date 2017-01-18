FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece reports outbreak of H5N8 bird flu at hen farm - OIE
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 18, 2017 / 3:47 PM / 7 months ago

Greece reports outbreak of H5N8 bird flu at hen farm - OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Greece reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus among laying hens on a farm in the southern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday, citing a report from the Greek farm ministry.

The country had already reported a case of H5N8 in a swan in December but this would be the first outbreak on a farm.

Some 28,000 hens died of the virus, the report said.

The H5N8 Bird flu virus has spread among European countries in recent months with more than 20 countries hit so far, according to the OIE. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz)

