Hungary detects H5N8 bird flu virus in ducks

BUDAPEST, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hungary has detected the H5N8 bird flu virus in ducks on a poultry farm in the eastern county of Bekes, the Hungarian food safety authority NEBIH said in a statement on its website.

The authority said laboratory tests confirmed the presence of the virus, after ducks died at a farm in the town of Fuzesgyarmat.

The entire livestock will be culled at the farm and transport restrictions have been implemented within 10 kilometres, NEBIH said.

The strain is the same as in other cases found in Europe, in the Netherlands, Germany, Bulgaria and Britain, NEBIH said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by Louise Heavnes)