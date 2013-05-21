FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H7N9 bird flu outbreak costs more than $6.5 bln so far -U.N.
May 21, 2013 / 5:51 PM / 4 years ago

H7N9 bird flu outbreak costs more than $6.5 bln so far -U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 21 (Reuters) - The H7N9 bird flu outbreak in China has caused economic losses of more than $6.5 billion so far, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization’s chief veterinary officer said on Tuesday.

“The economic impacts of H7N9 have been astounding,” Juan Lubroth said during a presentation at the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

“Over $6.5 billion has been lost in the agriculture sector because of prices, consumer confidence and trade. So poultry industry losses in China have been high,” he said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Michael Roddy

