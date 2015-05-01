FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iowa governor declares state of emergency due to bird flu outbreak
May 1, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Iowa governor declares state of emergency due to bird flu outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 1 (Reuters) - Iowa Governor Terry Branstad declared a state of emergency on Friday due to a rapidly expanding avian flu outbreak, soon after state agriculture officials announced four new poultry farms had initially tested positive for the virus.

“While the avian influenza outbreak does not pose a risk to humans, we are taking the matter very seriously and believe declaring a state of emergency is the best way to make all resources available,” Branstad said in a statement issued by the governor’s office. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Frances Kerry)

