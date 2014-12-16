RPT-Italy reports outbreak of H5N8 bird flu in Venice region - OIE

(Repeats to change story slug, with no changes to story text)

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Italy reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus on a turkey farm in the northeastern part of the country near Venice, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.

The strain is the same as in other cases found in Germany, the Netherlands and Britain since early November and which had devastated flocks in Asia earlier this year. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)