3 months ago
Mexico reports outbreak of H7N3 bird flu on farm in Jalisco - OIE
May 4, 2017 / 5:12 PM / 3 months ago

Mexico reports outbreak of H7N3 bird flu on farm in Jalisco - OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Mexico has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H7N3 bird flu virus on a commercial farm in the state of Jalisco, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday, citing a report from the Mexican agriculture ministry.

The virus was detected among laying hens in a flock of 15,000 birds that had been vaccinated and did not show any clinical signs of the disease, the Paris-based OIE said in a notification.

The farm, located in the town of Tepatitlan de Morelosos, is under quarantine and the birds sent to a slaughterhouse near the site, it said. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Mark Potter)

