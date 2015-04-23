Minnesotans in contact with avian flu birds get preventative drugs

CHICAGO, April 23 (Reuters) - Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton said Thursday that preventative medication is being provided to workers and others who has been in close proximity to birds affected by the fast-spreading avian flu that has led to the death or killed more than 7.3 million birds this year.

No human cases have been reported in the state, Dayton said. The medication is being given out as a cautionary measure, he said.

“There’s no reason for anybody in the state of minnesota to be concerned about their own health,” Dayton said. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Bernard Orr)