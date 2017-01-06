S.Korea to cover half of egg import shipping costs up to end-Feb

SEOUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Friday it will subsidise half of the cost of shipping fresh eggs into the country up to the end of February as it resorts to imports to tackle a nationwide shortage spawned by the country's worst-ever bird flu outbreak.

In a statement, the agriculture ministry said the government will spend 900 million won ($758,000) to support shipment costs for eggs imported both by air and by ship.

Earlier this week, South Korea said it would temporarily cut tariffs on egg imports to zero in an effort to secure egg supplies from overseas ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, later this month. ($1 = 1,187.8000 won) (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)