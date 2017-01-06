FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
S.Korea to cover half of egg import shipping costs up to end-Feb
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 6, 2017 / 1:49 AM / 7 months ago

S.Korea to cover half of egg import shipping costs up to end-Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Friday it will subsidise half of the cost of shipping fresh eggs into the country up to the end of February as it resorts to imports to tackle a nationwide shortage spawned by the country's worst-ever bird flu outbreak.

In a statement, the agriculture ministry said the government will spend 900 million won ($758,000) to support shipment costs for eggs imported both by air and by ship.

Earlier this week, South Korea said it would temporarily cut tariffs on egg imports to zero in an effort to secure egg supplies from overseas ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, later this month. ($1 = 1,187.8000 won) (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.