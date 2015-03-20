FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden investigating possible bird flu case - agriculture board
March 20, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Sweden investigating possible bird flu case - agriculture board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 20 (Reuters) - The Swedish Board of Agriculture said on Friday it was investigating a suspected case of bird flu, presumed to be of the same strain that has been found in several countries across Europe in recent months.

“We will release the news shortly. This is not really unexpected since we have had several cases in Europe during the autumn and the winter,” a spokesman for the Swedish Board of Agriculture told Reuters.

Countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Britain and Italy have since November been hit by the H5N8 bird flu strain which has devastated poultry flocks in Asia but has never been detected in humans.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Anna Ringstrom; Writing by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Pravin Char

