UPDATE 1-Sweden says detects bird flu virus in dead swans
March 20, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sweden says detects bird flu virus in dead swans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with confirmation of bird flu, other details)

STOCKHOLM, March 20 (Reuters) - Swedish authorities said on Friday they had discovered H5N8 bird flu in two dead swans, the same strain of the virus that has been found in several countries across Europe in recent months.

The Swedish Board of Agriculture said it would not raise the bird flu alert level because of the discovery, saying the swans had probably died from other causes even though they carried the virus. The alert level is currently at its lowest in Sweden.

“This is not really unexpected since we have had several cases in Europe during the autumn and the winter,” a board spokesman told Reuters.

Since November, Germany, the Netherlands, Britain and Italy have all been hit by the H5N8 bird flu strain. The strain has devastated poultry flocks in Asia but has never been detected in humans. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
