CHICAGO, March 9 Low-pathogenic bird flu has infected a commercial chicken flock in Tennessee, the state's agriculture department said on Thursday, days after a more dangerous form of the virus killed poultry at a different facility in the state.

Officials do not believe the birds that fell ill with low pathogenic flu in Giles County, Tennessee, were sickened by the chickens that died from highly pathogenic flu in Lincoln County, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

Low-pathogenic bird flu can cause coughing, ruffled feathers and other symptoms in poultry. (Reporting by Tom Polansek, editing by G Crosse)