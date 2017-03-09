CHICAGO, March 9 Low-pathogenic bird flu has
infected a commercial chicken flock in Tennessee, the state's
agriculture department said on Thursday, days after a more
dangerous form of the virus killed poultry at a different
facility in the state.
Officials do not believe the birds that fell ill with low
pathogenic flu in Giles County, Tennessee, were sickened by the
chickens that died from highly pathogenic flu in Lincoln County,
Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
Low-pathogenic bird flu can cause coughing, ruffled feathers
and other symptoms in poultry.
