Bird flu infection "probable" in Iowa chicken broiler breeding farm

CHICAGO, April 30 (Reuters) - An Iowa-based chicken broiler breeding farm has initially tested positive for the highly pathogenic h5 bird flu, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The facility in Kossuth County, Iowa, houses an estimated 19,000 birds, state officials said.

This is thought to be first time the avian influenza virus has affected a broiler breeding farm. Such breeding farms are traditionally known for having extremely tight biosecurity systems.

Typically, such facilities’ chickens lay fertile eggs, which are sent to a hatchery to produce chicks that are later raised and slaughtered for meat. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Toni Reinhold)