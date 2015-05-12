Bird flu outbreak hits Nebraska poultry farm; 16th state reports it

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - The fast-spreading avian flu virus was confirmed for the first time in Nebraska, at a commercial egg-laying farm that housed a flock of 1.7 million chickens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday.

The confirmed case in Dixon County, Nebraska brings the number of states involved in the outbreak to 16, and the tally to more than 32 million birds that have either died or will be killed to contain the virus’ spread. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Diane Craft)