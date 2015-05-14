FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nebraska governor declares state of emergency in bird flu outbreak
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 14, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

Nebraska governor declares state of emergency in bird flu outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 14 (Reuters) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a state of emergency declaration on Thursday, after federal agriculture officials confirmed a second farm site had tested positive for the rapidly spreading avian flu virus, according to state officials.

The declaration follows earlier, and similar, actions by governors in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, whose states have all been hard hit by the bird flu outbreak that had impacted more than 33 million birds across the United States.

Ricketts’ move opens the door to release emergency funds and other aid to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and other state agencies that are trying to contain the bird flu outbreak, which has now affected more than 3.5 million egg-laying hens in Nebraska. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.