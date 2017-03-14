Alabama reports three cases of bird flu in poultry

CHICAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - Alabama has found bird flu at three poultry facilities in the northern part of the state, its agriculture department said on Tuesday, near where two cases were detected recently in Tennessee.

Alabama has "not received any definitive" test results that confirm its cases are highly pathogenic, which is the more lethal form of the virus for poultry, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries said.

On March 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the first U.S. case of highly pathogenic flu in commercial poultry in more than a year at a chicken farm in southern Tennessee. Days later, the state said it had detected less-dangerous low-pathogenic flu at another chicken farm nearby.