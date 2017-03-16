FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennessee finds 2nd case of highly pathogenic bird flu in chickens
March 16, 2017 / 2:49 PM / 5 months ago

Tennessee finds 2nd case of highly pathogenic bird flu in chickens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - A form of bird flu that is highly lethal for poultry has infected a second commercial chicken flock in Tennessee, the state's agriculture department said on Thursday, expanding an outbreak near major chicken-producing states in the southern United States.

The flock in Lincoln County, Tennessee, was infected with H7N9 highly pathogenic flu, the same strain that was reported in another chicken flock less than two miles away on March 5, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

The initial case was the nation's first infection of highly pathogenic bird flu at a commercial poultry operation in more than a year.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

