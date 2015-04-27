FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New bird flu cases probable in Iowa, 2.3 mln birds affected -Iowa
#Healthcare
April 27, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

New bird flu cases probable in Iowa, 2.3 mln birds affected -Iowa

P.J. Huffstutter

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 27 (Reuters) - Initial tests have found probable new cases of the rapidly spreading avian influenza on four commercial poultry sites in Iowa, affecting nearly 2.3 million birds, the state’s agriculture department said on Monday.

Additional tests are pending to confirm the presence of the highly pathogenic H5N2, agency officials said.

Initial positive tests for H5 avian influenza were found in a commercial egg-laying farm with an estimated 1.7 million birds in Sioux County; a 250,000 pullet farm in Osceola County; and in two commercial egg-laying operations in O‘Brien County, with a total of 338,000 birds, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

