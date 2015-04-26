National Guard called up to deliver water in Minnesota bird flu fight

CHICAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - The Minnesota State Emergency Operations Center has called on the National Guard to deliver water for use in the effort to contain the rapidly spreading avian flu virus, according to a statement issue by the center on Sunday.

Starting Monday, 30 National Guard soldiers and 15 military water trucks from the Willmar, Minnesota-based 682nd Engineer Battalion and the Brooklyn Park-based A Company, 134th Brigade Support Battalion will be used, according to the statement. The water is needed for the foam-based systems being used to cull flocks on infected turkey farms, in a bid to contain the spread of the H5N2 virus. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)