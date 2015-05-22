FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total U.S. egg output rises in April, but table eggs down -USDA
May 22, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Total U.S. egg output rises in April, but table eggs down -USDA

Karl Plume

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. production of table eggs bound for breakfast tables, baked goods and other purposes was down 0.6 percent in April, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday, as the country’s worst-ever bird flu outbreak decimated flocks.

Nevertheless, total egg production rose slightly in April, supported by a greater output of eggs for hatching into meat-producing birds and more egg-laying hens, the USDA reported.

The first case of bird flu in Iowa, the country’s top egg producer, was confirmed on April 20 in a 3.8-million-bird commercial flock. The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has since confirmed cases in 54 Iowa flocks containing more than 26 million birds, most of them egg-laying hens.

More than 39 million birds in 15 states have been or will be culled because to the outbreak that began last December, with Iowa and Minnesota, the biggest U.S. turkey producing state, hardest hit.

Egg prices have soared, prompting some egg-dependant companies to consider imports or other alternatives such as plant-based egg substitutes.

Bird flu has not been detected in the heart of the broiler-chicken states in the U.S. southeast, where producers are ramping up flocks on by cheap grain prices and good demand for meat.

Production of hatching eggs rose in Alabama, Georgia and Arkansas, the country’s top broiler producing states, USDA data showed. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
