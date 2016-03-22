FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Case to Watch: ACLU seeks details of Catholic group's contract

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

By Brandan Pierson

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit seeking details of a $2 million federal grant for a Catholic program to aid human trafficking victims, potentially reviving a dormant battle over those victims’ access to contraception and abortion.

The complaint, filed last Thursday in Manhattan federal court, seeks to compel the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families to turn over records related to the grant under the Freedom of Information Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1pH7NnP

