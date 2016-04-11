FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arch Coal sues government over black lung liability
April 11, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Arch Coal sues government over black lung liability

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Bankrupt coal-mining company Arch Coal Inc has sued the Department of Labor over a rule it says will unfairly force it to pay more than $10 million in claims over black lung disease against former subsidiaries.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in the District of Columbia U.S. District Court, challenges a bulletin issued by the DOL in November in response to the bankruptcy of Patriot Coal Corp, which bought the subsidiaries from Arch Coal in 2005.

