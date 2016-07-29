FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York City Wi-Fi project discriminates against blind -lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 29, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

New York City Wi-Fi project discriminates against blind -lawsuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

An advocacy organization has sued New York City over LinkNYC, its recently debuted network of sidewalk kiosks providing wireless internet and other services, claiming the terminals are not accessible for blind people.

The Maryland-based National Federation of the Blind and three individuals sued the city on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, bringing claims under the Americans With Disabilities Act and state and city civil rights laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aj9HGo

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.