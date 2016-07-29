New York City Wi-Fi project discriminates against blind -lawsuit

An advocacy organization has sued New York City over LinkNYC, its recently debuted network of sidewalk kiosks providing wireless internet and other services, claiming the terminals are not accessible for blind people.

The Maryland-based National Federation of the Blind and three individuals sued the city on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, bringing claims under the Americans With Disabilities Act and state and city civil rights laws.

