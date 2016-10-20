FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Blood bank sues donor-matching organization over distribution deal
October 20, 2016

Blood bank sues donor-matching organization over distribution deal

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A leading New York-based blood bank has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the nonprofit National Marrow Donor Program from discontinuing an electronic search system that helps match recipients and donors of umbilical cord blood.

The New York Blood Center, which provides blood to hospitals throughout the northeastern U.S., said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court that if NMDP discontinued the system, it would violate a 2008 agreement with NYBC, harming patients and NYBC's reputation.

